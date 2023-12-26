KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — A total of 25,438 people have been evacuated to 199 relief centres due to floods and landslides in four states, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor as of noon today.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency, Kelantan has the highest number of evacuees, with 14,006 people from 4,288 families taking shelter at 94 centres in eight districts - Gua Musang, Jeli, Kota Bharu, Kuala Krai, Machang, Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh and Tanah Merah.

This represents a rise from 11,216 people from 3,444 families at 72 centres in six districts at midnight.

Terengganu has the second highest number of evacuees, at 10,643 people from 2,913 families at 134 centres in seven districts - Besut, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Setiu - compared to 6,724 people from 1,791 families at 110 centres last night.

Pahang registered a slight drop in evacuees, to 785 people from 187 families at 13 centres in Lipis, Raub and Cameron Highlands this afternoon compared to 791 people from 187 families at 16 centres last night, with 87 people from 17 families evacuated due to a landslide at Cameron Highlands.

In Selangor, four people from one family remain at one relief centre in Kuala Langat.

The water level of Sungai Kelantan at Kuala Krai, Machang and Gua Musang; as well as Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas are at danger levels, while in Terengganu, Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Setiu; and Sungai Kemaman and Sungai Dungun also are at danger levels. — Bernama

