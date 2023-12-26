PASIR MAS, Dec 26 — The flood situation in Pasir Mas district especially Rantau Panjang is still under control and not critical although Sungai Golok has breached the danger level since last night, according to police.

Pasir Mas district police deputy chief Supt Nik Aminuddin Raja Abdullah said operations to rescue flood victims were jointly mounted by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Civil Defence Force (APM) and Smart teams using their own assets and logistics.

“If you look at it, the previous flood (last year) was worse with the number of victims exceeding 11,000 and 38 flood relief centres were opened then,” he told a media conference at the Pondok Polis Repek here today.

Nik Aminuddin said rescuers were using heavy vehicles like lorries and boats in their operations because light vehicles could not enter Rantau Panjang

“We have closed the stretch starting from the Lubok Jong bridge to all light vehicles after Jalan Pasir Mas-Rantau Panjang came under almost one metre of water this morning,” he said.

He advised social media users not to post unverified information on the flood situation which could alarm the people.

“Some social media users shared false information that ‘Kelantan has been crippled’ by floods and this can create public anxiety.

“Don’t do this and please verify information with the police and other relevant agencies,” he said. — Bernama