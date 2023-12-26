KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The flood situation in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang continued to worsen, with more evacuees placed in temporary relief centres this morning compared to last night.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims rose to 12,572 people from 3,860 families as of 8am compared to 9,721 people from 2,962 families last night.

According to the Kelantan State Disaster Management Secretariat, Machang and Kota Bharu are the latest districts to be hit by floods after Pasir Mas, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Gua Musang and Kuala Krai, with all the victims sheltering in 82 relief centres in the seven districts.

Six relief centres were opened in Machang to house 462 victims from 167 families while one centre was opened in Kota Bharu to shelter 25 victims from seven families.

In Pasir Mas, 24 relief centres are housing 7,210 victims from 2,34 families, 19 centres in Tanah Merah (with 1,783 victims from 546 families), two centres in Jeli (255 victims from 75 families), five centres in Gua Musang (271 victims from 61 families) and 25 centres in Kuala Krai (2,566 victims from 670 families).

The third wave of floods in Terengganu also continued to worsen when the number of evacuees moved to temporary relief centres in seven districts rose to 8,808 people from 2,402 families as of 8am compared to 5,170 people from 1,382 families last night.

According to the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the Hulu Terengganu district was the worst hit, with 3,005 people from 874 families being placed in 34 relief centres, followed by Dungun (1,725 victims from 444 families in 30 centres).

In Kemaman, 964 victims from 290 families are housed in 10 relief centres, in Besut (1,609 victims from 364 families) in 24 centres, Setiu (1,432 victims from 410 families) in 30 centres and Marang (48 people from 12 families) in two centres.

Kuala Nerus is the latest district to be hit by the third wave of floods in the state, with 25 victims from eight families transferred to three relief centres last night.

In Pahang, the number of flood victims increased to 700 people from 171 families, who have been placed in 15 relief centres this morning, compared to 600 victims from 141 families in 13 centres last night.

According to the Pahang State Disaster Management Secretariat, 10 relief centres are operating in Raub housing 465 evacuees from 119 families while 235 victims from 52 families are sheltering in five relief centres in Lipis.

According to the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website, the water levels at five stations have exceeded the danger level, namely Sungai Tembiling in Kampung Bantai Seberang (Jerantut), Sungai Pahang in Kuala Sungai Chini (Pekan), Sungai Luit in Kampung Subuh (Maran), Sungai Keratong at Jalan Kota Bahagia and Sungai Pukin in Rompin. — Bernama