KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The police will request to extend the remand period of the three officers who allegedly stole RM85,000 from a business premises during a raid in Jalan Silang here, last Thursday, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay today.

Ayob also echoed Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain in saying that any police personnel involved in misconduct or criminal acts would not be protected by the force.

“There is no issue of us wanting to protect our officers as stressed by Tan Sri IGP. We will never compromise.

“If our officers are charged, we will conduct an investigation. We would never protect any officers,” he said, during a press conference at Bukit Aman police headquarters, here, today.

Advertisement

On Sunday, it was reported that three policemen, aged 26, 30 and 35, were remanded for four days from December 23 to December 26 to assist investigations under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

Last Friday, police received a report of the loss of cash totalling RM85,000 from a business premises in Lebuh Pudu during an integrated operation conducted by the authorities to curb illegal activities in the area.

Following the arrests, the police reportedly seized as evidence RM63,500 in cash, a Perodua Myvi car, two cell phones, and payment invoices for tyre purchases and vehicle maintenance.

Advertisement