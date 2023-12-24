KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Three policemen believed to be from the General Operations Force (GOF) Central Brigade were arrested on suspicion of stealing RM85,000 from a business premises during an integrated operation in Jalan Silang last Thursday (December 14).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the three policemen, aged 26, 30 and 35, have been remanded for four days beginning yesterday (December 23) to assist in investigations under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

At 12:36am last Friday, police received a report of the loss of cash amounting to RM85,000 at a business premises in Lebuh Pudu during an integrated operation conducted by the authorities to curb foreigners.

“This case is still under investigation and the public is urged to not speculate since it may disrupt the investigation and cause public concern,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

It is understood that the three were recorded on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras while conducting a search in the building, but this was not included in the report.

Following the arrests, police reportedly seized RM63,500 in cash, a Perodua Myvi car, two mobile phones and payment receipts for the purchase of tyres and maintenance of the vehicle.

In the integrated operation on Jalan Silang from 11am to 3pm, a total of 1,101 foreigners were arrested for various immigration offences, including not having valid travel documents. — Bernama

Advertisement