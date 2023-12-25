KUCHING, Dec 25 — Sarawak is expected to collect over RM13 billion in revenue for this year which would surpass its target of RM12.718 billion, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said he was briefed by the state financial secretary on the latest revenue collection last week, adding that revenue has doubled from RM6 billion over the last six years.

"I was quite surprised because my budget 2024 estimated revenue was RM12.718 billion. That was last month,” he said at the Christmas open house of the Anglican Bishop of Sarawak Datuk Danald Jute at the St Thomas’ Cathedral here.

"I think that the over RM13 billion revenue collection is the record that we have because we planned our economic development thoroughly and once we have stability, the leaders can focus on what to do to the people in both rural and urban areas.

He said the revenue will used, among others, for the construction of basic infrastructures, such as roads and electricity and water supplies that the people in the rural areas need.

"I hope by the year 2026 we will complete the supplies of these infrastructures,” he said.

"Just imagine, you have the schools but you don’t have an electricity supply,” he said.

Additionally, he said the state government will assist in repairing dilapidated schools or building new ones, although education comes under the federal government’s jurisdiction.

Abang Johari said education is important for the development of the state, saying that learning English will remain a priority of the state.

He said the state government is also encouraging the learning of Mandarin to acquire knowledge.