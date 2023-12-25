SEREMBAN, Dec 25 — A family ended up having to prepare food for guests of a wedding after the caterer they engaged bailed out at the last minute.

The newly-weds’ brother, Burhanuddin Rabbani Abdul Shukor, 31, posted the entire incident on Facebook, stating that the caterer was supposed to prepare food for 1,000 guests and the wedding throne.

Due to the caterer’s no-show, the family lost RM13,000 even though the wedding went ahead at Serting Junior Science College Hall.

“Just to let everyone know, we have been conned. The caterer we hired didn’t show up. We called repeatedly but there’s no response.

“So we ended up cooking ourselves. We only could prepare food for around 400 pax... just simple fare of curry chicken, sambal belacan, fruits and fresh vegetables,” he posted, adding that they lodged a police report at the Bandar Seri Jempol police station the night before the wedding.

Burhanuddin also said they are thinking of taking their case to the Malaysian consumer claims tribunal or to refer the case to lawyers.

Meanwhile, Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook confirmed the matter when contacted, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

