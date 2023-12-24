Advertisement

PENAMPANG, Dec 24 — The police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old foreign national believed to have been killed during a brawl, here today.

Penampang District police chief Supt Sammy Newton said the police received a report lodged by the public this morning about a fight involving several machete-wielding men in Jalan Penampang-Kota Kinabalu.

He said police found the male victim lying on the road, his body covered in blood and riddled with stab and slash wounds, adding that the victim was confirmed dead at the scene by a medical officer from Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 302 of the Penal Code that carries the death penalty if convicted,” he said in a statement.

Police urged the public to refrain from spreading photos of the crime scene or uploading unverified information regarding the incident on social media platforms that could disrupt public order. — Bernama

