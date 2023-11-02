BATU PAHAT, Nov 2 — Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for an investigation into the alleged assault of an enforcement officer who issued a parking ticket at Jalan Flora in Taman Flora here yesterday.

Batu Pahat police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said authorities received a report of the incident from a Batu Pahat Municipal Council (MPBP) enforcement officer who alleged that he was assaulted at 3.50pm yesterday.

“Checks showed that the incident happened earlier at 11am while the enforcement officer was said to have been shoved and assaulted for issuing a compound to the suspect for a parking offence.

“The suspect was said to have prevented the complainant from issuing the compound for not displaying a parking coupon at a lot,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, a video of the assault was shared online.

The two-minute-30-second video featured a silver Mercedes-Benz car double parked and its driver arguing with an enforcement officer before shoving and assaulting him.

Ismail said initial investigations found that the enforcement officer also fell on his motorcycle after being shoved during the attack.

He added that the officer had attempted to defend himself from further blows.

“A brief brawl between the suspect and victim took place before the two were separated by the public who rushed to the scene,” he said, adding that both parties sustained minor injuries and later received outpatient treatment at the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) here.

Investigators have classified the case under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a civil servant in discharging of his duties and Section 153 of the same law for provocation with intent to cause a riot.

Those found guilty could face up to two years imprisonment or a RM10,000 fine or both.

Ismail advised the public to adhere to road regulations and refrain from attempting any emotional acts as to avoid a criminal wrongdoing.

He also urged the public to respect law enforcement authorities carrying out their duties.