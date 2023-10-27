JOHOR BARU, Oct 27 — A 24-year-old man was killed after he was stabbed during a brawl along Jalan Trus in the city centre here early today.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said police received a distress call on the incident at 1.08am.

“Police received information from the public regarding a fight where a sharp weapon was used and it resulted in a man’s death.

“The pre-dawn incident is believed to have started at about 12.45pm.

Advertisement

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was a local and had slash wounds on his head, shoulders, back, hands and wrists,” said Raub in a statement today

In connection with the incident, Raub said police have identified eight male suspects to assist investigations.

“The eight suspects were last seen in a white Perodua Viva and a green Toyota Vios car,” he said.

Advertisement

Raub explained that police have yet to determine the motive of the fight that led to the victim’s death.

He said that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.