PUTRAJAYA, Dec 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has advised Umno to go to the ground regularly to explain to grassroots members and the people regarding several issues affecting the party, especially its good ties with DAP.

Anwar, who is also PKR president and Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said Umno needs to do this if it wants to rejuvenate the party, which seems to be losing support.

"They do not hate Umno but among Umno supporters, they say Umno has veered off track by cooperating with DAP.

"I think the anti-DAP sentiment is strong among the Malays. Umno's problem is because it is on good terms with DAP, and it has to explain this issue because DAP represents the majority of Chinese,” he said.

Anwar said this at a dialogue session with editors-in-chief and senior editors of the electronic, print and online media here today.

He said this in response to a question from The New Straits Times Press group managing editor Datuk Ahmad Zaini Kamaruzzaman on whether PH would still need Umno to face the 16th general election as support for the latter was seen to be declining.

Anwar said ties between PH parties and Umno are now very good.

"At my age, I'm not comfortable with any activities of betrayal. I trust the leadership; they (Umno) have been very supportive and working relations are also very good.

"If Umno goes to the ground as they are doing now, I am confident it can be rejuvenated and now there are signs of this,” he said. — Bernama