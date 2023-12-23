KOTA KINABALU, Dec 23 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor urged the state’s residents today to set aside their differences and come together as a united community celebrating their diverse and faiths this festive season.

In his Christmas address, the Sulaman assemblyman reassured Sabahans that the state government’s commitment to ensure unity, racial harmony, and religious tolerance remains strong.

“Issues that play up religious and racial sentiments only serve to jeopardise harmony and tolerance that we have enjoyed.

“In the spirit of Christmas, let us all take a moment to reflect on the similarities that have bound the people and to remain focused on strengthening these values,” he said.

Commenting on the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the chief minister also advised the people to take precautionary measures.

“Covid-19 cases are on the rise, and I urge all of us to be vigilant and to take precautionary measures – practice good hygiene, social distancing and wearing masks in crowded spaces to contain the surge,” he said.