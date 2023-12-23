KUCHING, Dec 23 — In his Christmas message, Ba’Kelalan state assemblyman Baru Bian today urged all Malaysians to play their role in maintaining peace in the country.

He said everyone must ensure that peace prevails for years to come.

“Despite the exploitation of racial and religious issues by certain political leaders to divide the races, the people live in relative peace and harmony,” Baru, who is also Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secretary-general, said.

He said harmonious co-existence is important in this multi-racial country and is a source of pride for many Malaysians.

He said times are hard for many who are at their wits’ end trying to make ends meet, with some struggling with stress and mental health issues.

“I encourage those in better situations to reach out to the needy and desperate to lend a helping hand where you can. In this way, we can bring some peace and relief to them,” he said, adding that this is the true spirit of Christmas.

He added that he wishes for every Malaysian to live in peace with their neighbours, saying “may we consider receiving the Prince of Peace in our heart this Christmas to truly experience the peace of Christmas”.

Baru expressed his sadness about what is happening in warring countries around the world such as Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Palestine, and several countries in the Middle East and Africa where peace remains elusive.

He said the suffering of the innocent is unfathomable to Malaysians who have never experienced war and conflict.

“We pray that relative peace will come to them soon,” he said.