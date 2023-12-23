PUTRAJAYA, Dec 23 — The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) has refuted claims, which went viral on social media, that legal action can be taken against drivers of public transport carrying undocomented immigrants.

Immigration Director-General Datuk Ruslin Jusoh advised the public not to be deceived by such information, believed to be spread by irresponsible parties, without first checking with the authorities

He said public transport drivers do not have the authority to check such documents and do not need to be burdened with the task of checking the status of their foreign passengers.

“However, if it is found that they voluntarily protect any person whom they know violate provisions in the law, then they can be convicted under Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the department would not compromise and would take strict action against any individual who commits an offense under the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama

