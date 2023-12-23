MELAKA, Dec 23 — Food traders at carnivals or popular eateries in the state have been warned against raising prices arbitrarily, by charging too much and putting pressure on consumers.

Melaka Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) director Norena Jaafar said the ministry had carried out monitoring and inspection of food sales at carnivals in several areas in the Central Melaka district, and found that almost all traders had increased their selling prices by up to 200 per cent.

“Our inspection at the carnivals found that some traders said they had to charge high prices due to the high cost of raw materials, but this should not be the reason to raise the selling price.

“Thus far we have only given warnings and advice to traders, but in the future, the KPDN will not hesitate to issue a compound, under the Price Control and Anti Profiteering Act 2011, against errant traders,” she told reporters here today.

She also added that the ministry also closely monitors the promotion of viral eateries on social media applications, and conducts on-site inspections, to ensure that the prices charged are the same as those offered to consumers.

“For example, some show that the promotion for one meal is RM70, but at the shop, the consumer has to pay more than the promotional price, and the price offered does not include drinks and this is also an offence.

“We hope that traders do not take advantage, especially in the run-up to Visit Malacca Year 2024 (TMM2024), which they certainly want to promote food to tourists, but at the same time do not want such things to affect the state’s image,” she said.

In the meantime, Norena said throughout the implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) this year, no case was recorded following enforcement activities that were carried out comprehensively to ensure that traders comply with the set rules.

In another development, consumers in Melaka have been urged to pass on information if there are parties alleged to be involved in hiding supplies of controlled goods, such as packet cooking oil, sugar and flour.

She said that ‘Op Terjah’ would continue to ensure that the supply of controlled goods to consumers was uninterrupted.

“From ‘Op Terjah’, which was uploaded on the social media site of Melaka KPDN, we received a lot of feedback from the people, and this is also a warning to traders not to hide supplies because we are watching them,” she said. — Bernama