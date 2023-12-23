KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Police shot dead three individuals believed to be foreigners in Selayang early this morning.

Gombak District acting police chief Supt Ariffin Mohamad Nasir, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the incident, which was believed to have occurred at about 1am.

He said Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan will hold a media conference on the incident at the Gombak District Police Station at 2pm today.

“As the Selangor Police Chief will hold a media conference later, he will divulge further details regarding the incident,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement