KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will activate SmartLane routes at several critical locations to help alleviate the expected increase in traffic of up to two million vehicles per day during the school holiday season and the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

Subject to current traffic conditions, PLUS announced that SmartLanes will be activated on the route between the Senai Utara Interchange to the Kulai Interchange (KM19.0 to KM27.0-Northbound) starting today until January 1, 2024, from 8am to 6pm.

The other route involved is from the Port Dickson Interchange to the Seremban Interchange (KM260.0 to KM263.1-Northbound) starting tomorrow until December 25 and from December 29 to January 1, 2024, between 9am to 10pm.

“PLUS is also prepared to activate the SmartLanes on the Gua Tempurung-Gopeng route (KM306.7 to KM297.0-Northbound), Slim River-Sungkai route (KM366.8 to KM354.0-Northbound).

“...and also from the Rest and Service Area (R&R) Rawang-Sungai Buaya Interchange (KM439.5 – KM435.5-Northbound),” a statement from PLUS read today.

PLUS has advised the public to plan and choose travel times accordingly through the My-TTA digital schedule on the PLUS app, especially for those intending to travel between December 22 and January 1, 2024.

It will also take measures such as increasing the number of PLUSRonda teams and temporarily suspending road maintenance works.

PLUS also advised all highway users to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and be physically and mentally prepared for long journeys as well as to exercise caution, especially during the rainy season. — Bernama