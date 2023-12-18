JOHOR BARU, Dec 18 — Phases One and Two of the project to widen the North-South Expressway (PLUS) from Johor Baru to Simpang Renggam are expected to be completed in three years, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the state government had also proposed to PLUS for the widening work to be implemented until Tangkak in the next phase.

He added that he also brought up and discussed other issues during his meeting with PLUS Malaysia Bhd managing director Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaafar, especially regarding traffic flow and the maintenance and development of facility infrastructure for users.

“Among the proposals included activating the ‘smart lane’ or emergency lane on the expressway during peak hours and weekends and upgrading the facilities at the rest and service areas along the expressway.

“We also discussed the monitoring of the schedule to carry out upgrading or repair works on the expressway as well as controlling the movement time of lorries and containers. Hopefully, all the proposals can be carried out for the comfort of the people of Johor,” he wrote in a post on his Facebook page today.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz also thanked PLUS Malaysia for paying zakat (tithe) totalling RM650,000.

In October, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had, through Budget 2024, announced that the project to widen the PLUS Highway from four to six lanes will be extended from Sedenak to Simpang Renggam, involving RM931 million. — Bernama

