IPOH, Dec 22 — Perak recorded 7,294 Covid-19 cases from January 1 to December 16 this year, compared with the 108,859 cases recorded for the same period in 2022.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said this was a decrease of 93.3 per cent or 101,565 cases.

“A total of 53 fatalities due to Covid-19 were reported in the state during the same period.

“As for the state’s vaccination rate, 80.7 per cent have received the first dose, 79.1 per cent have completed two doses, 46.9 per cent have taken their first booster shots and 1.7 per cent have obtained their second booster dose,” he told a press conference here today.

Advertisement

Sivanesan said that the State Health Department will continue to monitor Covid-19 infections in Perak, especially among high-risk groups such as the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.

He also advised the public to practise self-care measures and encouraged them to wear face masks in public and crowded places. — Bernama

Advertisement