KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — A total of 234 Vaccination Centres (PPV) have been set up in Health Clinics nationwide to date, said Health Minister Datuk Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) will update this information periodically in the event of an increase or change in the number of PPVs.

“To receive the Covid-19 vaccine, the public can visit the listed PPVs as walk-ins or schedule appointments using the MySejahtera application, following the reservation procedures established during the previous National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK),” he said in a statement today.

“MOH wishes to stress that the uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine is currently voluntary, but it is encouraged, especially for high-risk groups such as the elderly or individuals with comorbidities,” he added.

At the same time, Dr Dzulkefly stated that the available Covid-19 vaccines in the country are effective in protecting against severe complications if infected.

He also urged every Malaysian to play a role and responsibility in protecting themselves from infection and not transmitting Covid-19 to others by practising the 3Ws (Wash, Wear, Warn) and avoiding the 3S (crowded, confined places and close conversations). — Bernama

