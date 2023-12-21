KUCHING, Dec 21 — The Covid-19 Omicron sub-variant, JN.1, which was initially recorded in the United States and accounts for a third of its positive cases, has been detected in some parts of Sarawak.

Director of Institute of Health and Community Medicine (IHCM), Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), Professor Dr David Perera said the institute had successfully sequenced 61 samples, obtained from November to December, this year.

He said the dominant Omicron sub-variants detected were the JN.1 (49 per cent) and HK.3 (26 per cent).

“These samples were primarily identified in the Kuching/Samarahan areas, with a few cases from Sibu,” he said in a latest report on Covid-19 cases that was submitted to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Dr Perera said the JN.1 strain increased transmissibility and immune-evasiveness, marked by multiple new mutations, which has led to the surge in Covid-19 cases worldwide.

He cautioned that its detection in Sarawak meant a heightened risk of infection.

“It is essential to note that the prevalence of the HK.1 and the JN.1 in other areas in the state remains uncertain due to limited data.

He advised the public to take all the necessary precautions to avoid infection and prevent transmission, especially in view of the coming festive period.

“This is crucial to protect all, and in particular, the vulnerable,” Dr Perera said.

He added that the institute is monitoring SARS-CoV-2 variants in Sarawak as part of a national surveillance initiative.