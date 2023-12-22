KOTA BARU, Dec 22 — The stagnant flooding in Pasir Mas district has improved leaving only 1,314 evacuees from 403 families at three temporary relief centres as of 8pm today.

The three relief centres still operating are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Baroh Pial housing 184 people from 77 families, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual To’Deh (694 from 222 families) and SK Gual Periok (436 from 106 families).

According to the Kelantan State Disaster Management Secretariat, this morning there were 2,149 evacuees from 665 families seeking shelter at nine relief centres. — Bernama

