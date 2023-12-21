KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Perak has fully recovered from floods while the number of victims placed in temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Kelantan has continued to decrease tonight.

In Perak, the last PPS, namely Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak in Teluk Intan, Hilir Perak district, which housed 39 victims from 10 families, was completely closed at 5pm today.

Hilir Perak District Police Chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri, who is also the deputy chairman of the Hilir Perak District Disaster Committee, said the closure was made after receiving advice and assessing the improving flood conditions, with all victims allowed to return home.

The PPS had earlier housed residents from the Batu 9, Lorong Kedah, Lorong Belakang Klinik, Lorong Sidang Osman, Batu 7, Batu 8, Lorong Imam Khairi and Lorong Mesra areas.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims in the Pasir Mas district continued to decline to 2,316 people from 729 families in nine PPS as of 8pm today.

According to the Kelantan State Disaster Management Secretariat, this figure decreased from 3,077 people from 957 families in 10 PPS as recorded this morning.

All the victims are sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsan (SK) Gual Tinggi, SK Gual To’Deh, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gual Periok, SMK Baroh Pial, SK Kedai Tanjong, SK Gual Periok, Masjid Mukim Padang Licin, SK Sri Kiambang and SMK (A) Pohon Buluh. — Bernama

