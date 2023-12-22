KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will revoke or suspend the licences of traders at Jalan Silang here, who were found to be violating business regulations by renting out their premises to foreigners.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the ministry was awaiting detailed information from the Royal Malaysia Police’s General Operations Force (PGA) over an integrated operation on Jalan Silang yesterday.

“The traders should make the most of the licences that have been granted to them and not ‘give’ them to foreigners to run businesses...we should conduct such operations on other premises.

“So, I’m obtaining more information about it (the operation)... it is also one of DBKL’s priorities to address the issue of illegal foreign traders in main business locations in the federal capital,” she told reporters after attending the key handover ceremony of Rumah Kasih Harapan Kak Wan Series 3 here today.

The ceremony was officiated by Bandar Tun Razak member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Yesterday, 1,101 foreign nationals were detained for various immigration offences under an integrated operation involving several enforcement agencies around Jalan Silang.

The operation was aimed at curbing criminal activities around the area and the Kota Raya Complex, especially those involving foreign nationals. — Bernama

