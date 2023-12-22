SIBU, Dec 22 — The Sarawak police and Road Transport Department (JPJ) are conducting “Op Selamat” from today until December 28 in conjunction with the Christmas celebrations involving road and river transport users.

Police and JPJ launched the collaborative effort today to ensure the safety of the people returning to their hometowns for the holidays.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner DCP Datuk Ibrahim Darus said 750 police personnel from various branches and departments are involved in the operation, which also aims to ensure that the houses left vacant during the festive season are safe.

“The focus of the operation is federal, state and city roads, especially in accident-prone and congested locations. Also given attention are river routes in Sibu, Kapit, Song, Belaga, Kanowit, Tatau, and other districts that still use river transport,” he said after launching “Op Selamat” here, which was also attended by Sarawak JPJ director Norizan Jili and Sibu District Police Chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili.

Police also reminded those wishing to return to their hometowns to fill out a form that can be downloaded from the PDRM website or traffic portal.

Meanwhile, Norizan said JPJ would conduct technical and physical checks on express buses statewide to ensure the vehicles are in safe conditions. — Bernama

