PUTRAJAYA, Dec 21 — Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has lauded the provision of complimentary public transport services by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) for persons with disabilities, emphasising its role in enhancing opportunities and accessibility for the disabled community.

She underscored the significance of this initiative, viewing it as a clear indication of the unity government’s commitment to the well-being of the people.

“This highly meaningful initiative can expand avenues and streamline accessibility for the disabled community and certainly supports the government’s efforts implemented by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) in the development of a more inclusive society in Malaysia for the sake of strengthening the social well-being of the people,” she said in a statement here today.

Nancy also extended her appreciation to Transport Minister Anthony Loke for implementing the complimentary fare programme for disabled passengers.

She disclosed that the initiative was the result of discussions held in January, culminating in a consensus that paved the way for the formulation of an appropriate mechanism to implement it.

Earlier today, Loke announced that from February 1, 2024, all OKU card holders can enjoy free fares for all public transport services under Prasarana, namely Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), Light Rail Transit (LRT), Monorail and Rapid Bus services around the Klang Valley.

Nancy said KPWKM also commended the Ministry of Transport for the launch of the Kajang Line MRT Female Coach Pilot Project today to reduce the risk of sexual harassment against women while using public transport to give female passengers more confidence and a sense of security.

“This is also in line with the government’s focus on providing the best ecosystem in increasing women’s participation in the local labour market,” she said. — Bernama