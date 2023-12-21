KAJANG, Dec 21 — All OKU card holders will enjoy free public transportation services under Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) from Feb 1 next year, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Loke said the initiative involves all mass rapid transit (MRT), light rail transit (LRT), monorail and Prasarana bus services in the Klang Valley.

He said Prasarana was given one month to prepare and coordinate the ticketing system, including giving special concession cards to Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

“PwD users only need to show their OKU card issued by JKM (Social Welfare Department) and apply for the (special) card.

“Prasarana agreed to provide free rides for PwDs, although it has a financial impact on Prasarana, but this is part of their CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiative,” he told a press conference at Stadium Kajang MRT station here today. — Bernama

