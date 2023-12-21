KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — A total of 1,101 foreign nationals were detained for various Immigration offences under an integrated operation involving several enforcement agencies around Jalan Silang here this morning.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the 11am to 3pm operation, was conducted by 1,138 personnel, including from the General Operations Force (GOF) Central Brigade, Federal Reserve Unit, Customs Department, Immigration Department and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

He said the operation was aimed at curbing criminal activities around the area and the Kota Raya Complex, especially those involving foreign nationals.

“This operation also focused on curbing any unhealthy activities in that area. Police will always carry out similar integrated operations from time to time to ensure Kuala Lumpur is free from illegal immigrants,” he told a media conference here today.

Allaudeen said all the foreign nationals who were detained worked and lived around the area while some were in the area for other purposes.

He said they also seized various contraband items worth a total of RM104,530, comprising 100 cartons of cigarettes, 80 cartons of alcoholic beverages and illegal medicines brought in without the approval of the Ministry of Health.

He said the medicines seized were brought in from, among others, Nepal and Bangladesh, to be sold to foreign nationals.

“Among the medicines seized were for influenza and fever. They are sold to foreign nationals who can’t afford the high cost of getting treatment and also because they do not have any valid documents,” he said.

It is learnt that the medicines were seized from premises that had been turned into a mini-clinic for the foreigners.

Allaudeen said police will leave it to DBKL to take further action against the owner who rented the premises to the foreign nationals.

He also said that all those detained had been handed over to Immigration and they would be investigated under Sections 6 (3), 6 (1) (c) and 15 (4) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Allaudeen also urged the public to continue relaying information regarding suspicious activities, especially involving foreign nationals in their areas to the police. — Bernama