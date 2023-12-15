SHAH ALAM, Dec 15 — A total of 59 foreigners, including four agents, were detained in a raid in Jalan Kebun here yesterday.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the raid was conducted by the Bukit Aman Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Migrant Smuggling (Atipsom) Division at about 6pm on a house believed to be used as a transit point.

“This operation led to the arrest of 53 Indonesian nationals, including 12 women, five Bangladeshi men, and one Myanmar man, aged between 20 and 56 years.

“The arrest also involved four Indonesian male agents believed to have been helping the migrants flee the country through ungazetted routes while the rest were migrants who needed the agents’ services to leave the country,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Iqbal said 55 suspects are being remanded for 14 days whereas the four agents are in remand for 28 days, with the case being investigated under Section 26A of the Atipsom Act 2007 as well as Sections 6 (1)(c) and 15 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/61.

He added that anyone with more information on the matter can contact investigating officer ASP Muhammad Abdul Hafiz Sariee at 014-8905051. — Bernama

