SIBU, Dec 20 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders have been called on not to forget demanding justice for Teoh Beng Hock.

In making the call, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong chairman Wong Ching Yong pointed out PH is now part of the federal government and have all the resources needed.

He said PH leaders, particularly Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim; as well as Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Lim Guan Eng, secretary general Anthony Loke, and women’s chief Teo Nie Ching; along with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leaders must not forget Beng Hock, who was found dead in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Shah Alam office building in July 2009.

Wong said he was extremely sympathetic towards Beng Hock’s family, particularly his parents, after Beng Hock’s sister Teoh Lee Lan recently released a press statement expressing her profound disappointment with Anwar.

“The 95 per cent urban voters that supported PH in 15th GE (general election) should now do a serious reassessment of their decisions on the quality of leaders whom they strongly supported,” Wong said at a winter solstice dinner.

In the statement, Lee Lan said the Teoh family had waited in vain for a year to meet with the prime minister.

Before he assumed office, Anwar had pledged to leave no stone unturned to solve Beng Hock’s case.

In her statement, Lee Lan also appealed to the public to say the name “Teoh Beng Hock” whenever they meet with Anwar.

On January 5, 2011, the Shah Alam Coroner’s Court ruled Beng Hock’s death was not due to suicide or murder, and found that there was no third party involved in his death, while on July 21, 2011, the Royal Commission of Inquiry ruled that his death was a suicide.

On September 5, 2014, the Court of Appeal reversed the open verdict in Beng Hock’s death case and ruled that his death was the result of an unlawful act by one or several unknown persons. — Borneo Post Online