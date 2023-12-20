KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V conferred the state’s highest award, the Darjah Kerabat Yang Amat Dihormati (Al-Yunusi) D.K (Kelantan), on Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Kelantan here today.

According to Istana Negara’s official Instagram, Al-Sultan Abdullah also conferred the Darjah Kerabat Sri Indera Mahkota Pahang Yang Amat Dihormati D.K (Pahang) on Sultan Muhammad.

“Present at the ceremony were Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Sultanah of Kelantan Sultanah Nur Diana Petra Abdullah, Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Tengku Arif Bendahara Pahang Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the children of Their Majesties,” according to the statement.

Istana Negara said also present were Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail. — Bernama

Advertisement