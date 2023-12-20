KUANTAN, Dec 20 — An e-hailing driver has been arrested for allegedly hitting a Chinese national student with a foldable chair after she alighted from his car here.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the 32-year-old man was arrested at 7.15pm yesterday after he turned up at the district police headquarters to assist in investigations.

“Police seized the foldable chair believed to have been used in the incident.

“The incident is believed to have occurred after the suspect heard the victim slamming the car door when he dropped her off at a hotel,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the suspect was carrying a card for persons with disabilities (PwD) while the victim is a student at a university in Malaysia.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping, or two of the penalties, on conviction.

The 22-year-old student lodged a police report claiming that she suffered injuries to her fingers, hands and face after being hit several times with a foldable chair by an e-hailing driver at 6.20am on Saturday.

She and a female friend had used the e-hailing vehicle to return to their hotel from a tourist destination here. — Bernama