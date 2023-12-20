KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has allocated RM2.66 billion for its Budget 2024 for the implementation of various initiatives for the well-being and prosperity of the city dwellers.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh said through the budget, themed “Aspirasi Madani, Bandar Raya Lestari”, RM2.01 billion or 75.6 per cent had been set aside for operating expenditure and RM65 million or 24.4 per cent for development.

To balance the budget deficit of RM275.9 million, he said DBKL would take various revenue-generating measures.

“Among them are charging RM1 for each trip to foreigners using GoKL bus services starting Jan 1 next year and the imposition of various fees on services given or provided by DBKL.

“DBKL will also strengthen methods of collecting revenue arrears such as instalments through interest-free credit cards, set up Task Force for collection of arrears throughout the year as well as its enforcement,” he said when tabling the 2024 DBKL Budget here today.

Kamarulzaman said Budget 2024 comprises 11 main programmes including flood mitigation with a total allocation of RM170.5 million, road maintenance (RM40 million), low carbon programmes (RM55.9 million), construction and upgrading of hawker centres (RM55.8 million) and Council Home housing project (RM125 million).

Others are allocation for tourism promotion activities (RM5.6 million), Kuala Lumpur Command & Control Centre (KLCCC) programme (RM68 million), beautification of landscapes, public parks, urban cleaning and heritage buildings (RM428.6 million) as well as cultural, arts and sports programmes (RM14.1 million).

“Kuala Lumpur, a city that only has an area of 243.65 square kilometres and has a high population density with an estimate of 1.99 million people this year, (this) is a big challenge for DBKL to ensure the quality of service is always at an excellent level.

“Therefore, this budget is to achieve DBKL’s mission of making Kuala Lumpur a prosperous city for all through physical, socio-economic development programmes, and municipal services in a planned manner with excellent governance,” he added. — Bernama