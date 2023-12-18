KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Foreigners who use the GOKL bus service will be charged RM1 per trip beginning Jan 1, 2024.

DBKL in a statement today said the charge will be implemented in stages involving four routes around the city centre, namely Route 01 (Green), Route 02 (Purple), Route 03 (Red) and Route 04 (Blue).

"Payment transactions are cashless, namely through Touch ‘n Go cards, QR codes, credit cards or debit cards. However, it is free for all children aged 12 and under, including non-citizens," read the statement.

Meanwhile, Malaysian citizens who use the MyKad with the Touch ‘n Go feature would need to register the MyKad to enjoy the free service.

Advertisement

DBKL said it had set up registration counters for the purpose from Dec 1 at three locations, namely KLCC Bus Terminal, Titiwangsa (Pekeliling) terminal and the Pasar Seni terminal from 7am to noon, and 2pm to 7pm.

DBKL officers have also been stationed in selected GOKL buses for the purpose while the regular registration counter at the lobby of Menara DBKL 1 has also been open every Wednesday from 9am to 4pm since Dec 6.

For any inquiries, the public can contact 03-2028 2298 (office hours) or email [email protected]. — Bernama

Advertisement