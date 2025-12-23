KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Residents in Ampang Jaya have raised repeated concerns over hillside developments that they fear could trigger landslides and floods, highlighting ongoing environmental risks in the area.

According to a report by The Star, in May, land clearing in Taman Sering Ukay near Bukit Antarabangsa prompted alarm after locals voiced apprehension over potential hazards.

Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) said the work involved reclassifying slopes from Class 3 and 4 to Class 2 through cutting and stabilisation.

Slopes are graded by gradient: Class 1 under 15 degrees, Class 2 under 25, Class 3 under 35, and Class 4 above 35 degrees.

MPAJ clarified on May 14 that no development plan had been submitted or approved, and the stabilisation works followed Public Works Department guidelines.

Concerns resurfaced in October when civil society groups claimed that land around Zoo Negara in Hulu Kelang had been rezoned from recreational to commercial use.

MPAJ deputy president Hasrolnizam Shaari said checks found no changes to the zoning and explained the plots were privately owned, though any future development must comply with local plan regulations.

Following a major landslide in Taman Melawati last year and a rockfall at Taman Bukit Permai last month, MPAJ has intensified preventive measures.

More than 370 vulnerable sites are being monitored using Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) mapping and early warning systems. LiDAR, introduced in 2009, allows the council to identify and categorise slopes by risk level for targeted intervention.

Hasrolnizam said stabilisation works have been ongoing since 2010 on government land, while private property owners are issued notices to maintain slopes according to safety standards.

The council also removes high-risk trees, improves drainage systems, and conducts regular inspections.

On November 3, a rockfall at Mutiara Court Apartment in Taman Bukit Permai damaged six vehicles, though no injuries were reported.

Environmental concerns also extend to riverside areas.

In Hulu Kelang, businesses operating along Sungai Kemensah have raised fears of unregulated activity that could disrupt water flow, accelerate erosion, increase flood risks, and threaten biodiversity.

MPAJ said none of the 70 businesses in Kampung Kemensah were licensed and is preparing draft guidelines to regulate river-adjacent commercial and recreational activity by mid-2026.

Hasrolnizam said the council’s approach combines planning, technology, and regular monitoring to prevent disasters rather than reacting after incidents occur.