KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli was rushed to a hospital here today after returning from an overseas trip.

His press secretary, Mohamad Azreen Jumri, said Mohd Shukri initially complained of chest pain before being taken for further examination, reported Kosmo! Online.

“So far, his condition is stable, and we ask all people of Perlis to pray for his good health and protection from any misfortune,” he said briefly.

Mohd Shukri had attended the Malaysia International Halal Carnival in Shanghai, China, as part of efforts to attract investment and strengthen the competitiveness of local enterprises.

The carnival serves as an important platform to bolster bilateral economic ties between Malaysia and China, particularly in expanding networks and access to global halal markets.