SIBU, Dec 23 — In preparation for the Christmas festive season, fourteen items have been placed under a controlled pricing scheme in the Sibu Division.

The Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) will be in effect for five days, from December 23 to December 27.

The gazetted items include live old chicken, chicken wings, imported bone-in mutton, live pigs (control at farm level only), pork belly, pork (meat and fat), imported round cabbage (from Indonesia and China, excluding Beijing), red carrots from China, tomatoes, green capsicum, red chillies, imported potatoes from China, large red onions, and large yellow onions.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sibu Office chief Kelyn Bolhassan @ Haliward issued a stern warning to traders in a statement yesterday.

He emphasised that a notice under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 could be issued against those found indiscriminately increasing prices for these items.

“Traders are reminded that strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the regulations under this scheme,” he said.

“Individuals who sell price-controlled goods above the maximum price, upon conviction, can be fined up to RM100,000, sentenced to three years’ jail, or both, or slapped with a compound of up to RM50,000.”

For companies, the maximum fine is RM500,000, with a compound option of up to RM250,000.

Kelyn also stressed the mandatory use of pink price tags for the listed goods.

“Failure to display the pink price tags can result in a fine of up to RM10,000 for an individual, or a compound of up to RM5,000.

“Companies committing this offence risk a fine of up to RM20,000, or a compound of up to RM10,000,” he added.

He called on all traders to adhere to the regulations and uphold ethical business practices, while also advising consumers to be aware of their rights.

Complaints or information regarding unethical trade practices can be submitted to the ministry through the Ez ADU smartphone app, the website e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, or via email at [email protected].

The public can also contact the KPDN Sibu Office on 084-335622 or send a WhatsApp message to 019-2794317. — The Borneo Post