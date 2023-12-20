KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — A Thai woman was fined RM1,500 by the Magistrates’ Court here today for offering sex to a policeman last week.

Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan handed down the sentence on Miss Nipaporn Pharaphong, 24, who pleaded guilty to the charge. She paid the fine.

She was charged with offering sex to the policeman for RM100 for a service in a hotel room in Jalan Imbi here at 10.30pm last December 14.

The charge was framed under Section 372B of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to one year or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Advertisement

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zuhairi Osman prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Khairunnisa Azzahrah Ghazalie. — Bernama

Advertisement