KOTA KINABALU, Dec 19 — Melalap assemblyman Datuk Peter Anthony today retained his post as the president of the Malaysian Kadazan Dusun Murut (KDM) Organisation (KDM Malaysia) for the 2024-2026 term.

The election carried out during the KDM Malaysia Annual General Meeting here today also saw Henry Saimpon being elected as deputy president. Also elected were five vice presidents, namely Datuk Baitin Adun, Jack Jatil Junggak, Gabriel George Tulas, Oswald Aigat Igau, and Abu Bakar Ellah.

Jaiping Minsu and Jaimon Susa were elected as secretary-general and assistant secretary-general, while Lazarus Anthony and Presley Peter were elected as treasurer-general and assistant treasurer-general, respectively.

In his speech at the meeting, Peter said KDM Malaysia would continue to play its role in assisting and uplifting the KDM community in the country.

“I congratulate the newly-elected office bearers of KDM Malaysia, and I hope this new team will assist KDM Malaysia in helping and uplifting the KDM community in our beloved state.

“I also welcome the suggestions put forth by the members of the Supreme Council; we will look into it and discuss it further, and those that are suitable will be implemented,” he said.

KDM Malaysia is a non-governmental organisation established in September 2011 to assist and safeguard the welfare of the people in Sabah through various community activities. — Bernama

