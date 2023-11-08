KOTA KINABALU, Nov 8 — Parti Warisan (Warisan) made a compensation claim against all the 11 assemblymen who quit the party.

Its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal, said all expenses during the state election were borne by the party.

“I have asked the party lawyers to file the compensation claim from the assemblymen who left Warisan because all expenses during the state election were borne by the party,” he said at a press conference today after meeting Wira Warisan division chiefs at the party headquarters in Kolombong.

According to Shafie, the court had ruled that there was no need for an election in Sebatik after its assemblyman Datuk Hassan A. Gani Pg Amir jumped ship.

Following that, Warisan took another approach, to make a compensation claim of expenses during the state election.

He said the assemblymen who resigned from the party were subject to legal action including claims for compensation for the costs the party had spent on them while being candidates in the election.

According to him, Warisan only took legal action such as insisting on the dissolution of the state assembly.

However, the court decided that there was no need for an election.

After the Sabah 2020 state election, the 11 assemblymen left Warisan to become independent assemblymen before joining and forming other parties.

They were Hassan, Datuk Yusof Yaacob (Sindumin); Datuk Peter Anthony (Melalap); Datuk Juil Nuatim (Limbahau); Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (Segama); Datuk Norazlinah Arif (Kunak); Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah Sahari (Petagas); Rina Jainal (Kukusan); Ben Chong (Tanjung Kapor); Mohamad Mohamarin (Banggi); and Datuk George Hiew (Karamunting).

All the Warisan candidates signed statutory declarations (SD) which contained several conditions including agreeing to vacate their seat if they left the party.

Warisan is now left with 14 state assembly members in Sabah. — Borneo Post