KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The mother of a male student who ran away from a boarding school in Cheras allegedly because he could not stand being bullied has lodged a police report on the incident.

The 38-year-old woman said she lodged the report at a police booth of the Chancellor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital here at 11.16am today.

“I filed the police report as my son was receiving treatment at HCTM. He is now recovering and is prepared to give a statement to the police if needed,” she told Bernama today.

Earlier, Shuhada claimed that her son, who is the eldest son of three siblings, had complained about being bullied, but she did not take it seriously and advised him to solve the matter amicably with the bullies.

Meanwhile, Cheras District Police Chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin when contacted confirmed receiving the report.

The 14-year-old student was reported missing last December 8, but was later found on the same day in a weak state by his parents and the school teacher at the Saidina Othman Mosque, Bandar Tun Razak. — Bernama

