KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Umno Supreme Council (MT) member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam today said that his party will never let the local government election to be held.

Lokman described the suggestion by Federal Territories DAP chief Tan Kok Wai as an internal movement by the “Lim Dynasty” to sabotage DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke’s leadership.

Lokman was referring to Lim Kit Siang and his son Lim Guan Eng.

“After Lim Kit Siang and Lim Guan Eng’s comments on the non-Malay prime minister issue, now it’s Tan’s turn to repeat the Lim Dynasty’s old desire for local council elections.

“We want to tell Kit Siang, that we will never allow local council elections to be held, we will fight it to the end!

“Stop being a tool of Dr Mahathir Mohamad and sabotaging your own party,” Lokman said in a Facebook post last night.

On Sunday, Malay Mail reported the Federal Territories (FT) KL DAP once again called for the reinstatement of local government elections in the nation’s capital.

The idea was following the appointment of a minister in charge of Federal Territories incurred from the Cabinet reshuffle last week.

Tan, who is the FT KL DAP chairman, said that DAP has consistently urged the abolishment of the FT Ministry to prevent political interference within the nation capital’s administration.

He said the ministry was formally dissolved a year ago under the unity government. The portfolio was then moved under the prime minister’s authority and the party supported the motion.

The FT in Malaysia consists of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan and the ministry was last led by Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim as minister before the Parliament’s dissolution on October 10 last year.

Section 15 of the Local Government Act stipulates that there is no election for local authorities in Malaysia, a distinguishing trait from federal and state authorities.

The local government election was last held in 1963 before facing suspension the following year, which it was supposed to be temporary.

However, in 1976 it became mandatory as the Dewan Rakyat passed the Local Government Act, which abolished local government elections and only provided for the appointment of councillors.