KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) is exploring new models in addressing the housing challenges faced by the new generation in the settlement schemes.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek, said this includes proposals for the construction of stratified housing outside Felda areas and large-scale housing compared to individual lots within Felda areas as solutions to the prevailing housing concerns.

“The total population of Felda has exceeded two million, requiring a large-scale approach and a change of mindset, especially in the new generation, by providing them with living spaces that are more compact with various levels and so forth.

“... this saves costs and land, it will enable generation of economic growth in that area. If we build 100 or 200 houses, opening shops might not be viable, but if there are 1,000 houses in one place, this will create a new township,” he said after the Inspirasi 25 Programme and Felda Foundation Siver Jubilee celebration here today.

Advertisement

He said for the proposed housing model that has been presented to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to materialise, it required the cooperation of the relevant ministries.

He added that while land can be provided by Felda, the government possibly through the Local Government Development Ministry or other sources, could look into the financing concerns.

“ ...as some of the settlers may not have payslips, getting a loan can be difficult. So, these are some of the considerations before presenting the proposal to the government,” he said.

Advertisement

Ahmad Shabery said the target is to construct 20,000 to 30,000 houses nationwide through the new model for the benefit of the Felda community.

At the programme today, Felda Foundation received two Malaysia Book Of Records (MBOR) recognitions: The Largest Community Contribution for the Felda Aid Scheme and the Largest School Participation in Interactive through the Felda Digital Maker Hub: Coding and Robotic programme. — Bernama