KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today advises the public to take precautionary measures and exercise discipline in self-control following the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Comptroller of Istana Negara Royal Household Datuk Zahari Mohd Ariffin said Al-Sultan Abdullah also advised the people, especially vulnerable groups, the elderly, and those with comorbidities, to practice wearing face masks in crowded and enclosed public areas.

At the same time, the King also urged the people to maintain physical distancing and frequently wash their hands, as well as use hand sanitiser.

“In addition to these self-controls, symptomatic individuals are also advised to avoid the 3S (or 3C), which is being in crowded places, confined spaces, and close conversation, as a preventive measure and to reduce the risk of virus transmission.

“His Majesty also expressed concern that if the people are negligent or take a careless attitude, Covid-19 cases will continue to be on the rise, especially during school holidays, which will see a lot of movement and public gatherings,” he said in a statement here.

Apart from that, Zahari said Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed support for the Ministry of Health (MOH) through the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) to continue monitoring Covid-19 cases nationwide and issuing recommendations and directives depending on the current situation.

“The people are also advised to stay vigilant regarding the latest developments related to Covid-19 in the country and follow the guidelines issued by the MOH from time to time,” he said.

Yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad announced that a total of 20,696 Covid-19 cases were reported from December 10 to December 16.

Whilst acknowledging the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, he said the government does not intend to reinstate restrictions such as the Movement Control Order (MCO) at present.

He also advised the public to always practise preventive measures, such as wearing face masks in public and enclosed areas, avoiding cramped and crowded areas, and getting the Covid-19 vaccine. — Bernama