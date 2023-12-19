KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― The wearing of face masks on public transport is not compulsory for now, but it is encouraged following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the country, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

“Any policies or rules regarding face mask usage can only be established by the Ministry of Health (MoH). The Ministry of Transport will not set our own policy (regarding the matter).

“So far, it is not compulsory (to wear face masks while on public transport), we only encourage it. So it is up to members of the public,” he told reporters after officiating the China (ChongQing)-Malaysia New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor Regional Cooperation and Exchange Conference here today.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said that the government does not intend to reinstate restrictions such as the movement control order (MCO) at present, despite the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

The situation was still under control, and healthcare facilities were not burdened, as a result of MoH strengthening the Covid-19 Management Plan, which outlines five main strategies, he said.

A total of 20,696 Covid-19 cases were reported during the 50th Epidemiology Week (ME) from December 10 to December 16, which is an increase of 62.2 per cent compared to 12,757 cases in ME-49. ― Bernama

Advertisement