IPOH, Dec 18 — The Forest Plantation Development Project (PPLH) at the Kledang Saiong Permanent Forest Reserve in Kuala Kangsar has obtained the required Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Forest Plantation Management Plan (RPLH) approvals.

In a statement, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the state government, however, will first ensure the interests of nearby residents are protected before the project is implemented.

Earlier, during his working visit to Perak, Nik Nazmi was briefed on sustainable forest management practices, PPLH and the Lenggong Geopark Gallery operations.

In February, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said that the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah had been briefed on the proposed PPLH project, which had been opposed by several non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

On Feb 17, eight NGOs submitted a memorandum to a representative of the Sultan of Perak in Kuala Kangsar, requesting Sultan Nazrin's intervention to cancel the proposed 4,280-ha monoculture farming project.

The memorandum includes a request for Sultan Nazrin to extend to the state authorities to comply with the decision of the 79th National Land Council Meeting on Dec 2, 2021, which agreed in principle on the implementation of a 15-year moratorium on new approvals for the establishment of forest plantations in permanent forest reserves in the Peninsula.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi said he also inspected the current situation in the area where illegal mining of non-radioactive rare earth element (NR-REE) raw materials in the Bintang Hijau Forest Reserve, Mukim Lawin, Hulu Perak district was taking place, which was found to be causing damage to the ecosystem in the area.

“At present, an investigation is being carried out according to the provisions of the law by the relevant authorities,” he said.

On Dec 8, a total of 31 individuals, including 21 foreigners, were detained for suspected illegal exploration of NR-REE activities in the Bintang Hijau Forest Reserve.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri had said that along with the Perak Forestry Department (JPNPk) several raids were carried out at separate locations.

On the Lenggong Geopark Gallery development project, which is a joint project between the Federal Government and the state, Nik Nazmi said he believed its establishment would be a hub of information capable of highlighting the uniqueness of the geopark to attract tourists.

It also provides an opportunity for the public to learn and explore the unique archaeological heritage and geological diversity in the area, he added. — Bernama