TOKYO, Dec 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who arrived in Tokyo yesterday for a five-day working visit will be meeting his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the latter’s office at about 11 am (local time) on Saturday.

The itinerary shared by the Prime Minister’s Office with the Malaysian media here indicated a hectic schedule for Anwar starting with a pre-council meeting with the Malaysian delegation at 10 am at Tokyo’s Imperial Hotel, where the Malaysian delegation is putting up, before meeting Kishida.

After the bilateral meeting, Anwar and Kishida are expected to witness the signing and exchange of notes of the Official Security Assistance Grant Aid and the memorandum of cooperation on Space Development and Application between the two countries.

Advertisement

Anwar and delegation will return to the same hotel at 12.30 pm to adjourn for lunch with Tan Sri Sasakawa Yohei, Honorary Chair of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

After the lunch function, at 2.30 pm there will be a one-to-one meeting with the top executives of three Japanese multinationals — Rohm Wako, Toshiba and Mitsui & Co A roundtable meeting with the captains of industry in Japan at 4.15 pm is also on the cards.

Anwar will wrap up the day with a dinner at 7 pm hosted by Kishida and wife Yuko at the Geihinkan, state guesthouse at the Akasaka Palace, where Anwar is expected to attend with his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Advertisement

At the dinner, Anwar will also be accompanied by two cabinet ministers namely the newly minted Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz. — Bernama