KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Federal Territories (FT) KL DAP has once again called for the reinstatement of local government elections in the nation’s capital following the appointment of a minister in charge of Federal Territories in the wake of a Cabinet reshuffle last week.

FT KL DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai said the party has all this while consistently urged for the abolishment of the FT Ministry to curb political interference within the nation capital’s administration as observed from past governments, including conflict of responsibilities which has caused public fund leakages.

“A year ago, under the unity government, this ministry was abolished and the portfolio placed under the prime minister’s authority. We as FT DAP supported this move because it has merits.

“Today, the situation has changed where the same portfolio is now placed under the Prime Minister’s Department under a new minister.

Regardless of whether FT affairs are under the PM’s direct jurisdiction or a minister, Tan said the best outcome for the nation’s capital sustainability rests with the reinstatement of local elections that have long been suspended.

“This is so the third vote may be returned to the people, the principle of ‘no taxation without representation’ can be upheld and to ensure an effective, clean and people-centric governance to turn KL into a world-class metropolis that we can all be proud of.

“I hope the dream to empower the people through the reinstatement of local elections that has become the objective of our party’s struggle will be realised in the future not far from now,” he told delegates at the FT KL DAP’s 2023 Annual Convention held at the party’s national headquarters here.

The FT in Malaysia consists of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan.

The ministry, established in 1979, was last led by Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim as minister before the dissolution of Parliament on October 10 last year.

Under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the Federal Territories Ministry was abolished on December 22, 2022, under the newly formed unity government.

Section 15 of the Local Government Act stipulates that there is no election for local authorities in Malaysia, a distinguishing trait from federal and state authorities.

Tan said as a party that strongly holds on to the struggle and idealism that will always prioritise the people’s welfare and accountability, it was crucial for it to work towards realising the implementation of local democracies.

“We do not need to implement local elections nationwide, but we can start in KL which needs to democratise the capital’s administration,” he said, adding that such a step would ensure check-and-balance by elected local representatives in the city’s planning.

Separately, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said challenges faced by the capital experiencing rapid development warranted democratisation in empowering the local population.

He said challenges such as congestion and rapid development require dedicated planning, noting that elected representatives would better effectively espouse the directions of the city.

Dr Zaliha Mustafa — who was a former Health minister — was appointed as the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department overseeing the Federal Territories in the latest Cabinet reshuffle.