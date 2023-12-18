KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Deputy chief executive officer (Compliance) of Inland Revenue Board Malaysia (HASiL) Datuk Abu Tariq Jamaluddin has been appointed as the new HASiL Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective December 17.

Abu Tariq, who holds a Bachelor of Laws with Honours (LLB Hons) from the Universiti Malaya, began his career at HASiL on March 15, 1995.

He has extensive experience in the field of direct taxation, covering legislation and tax compliance.

Before assuming the position of Deputy CEO (Compliance), Abu Tariq held several key positions at HASiL, including Deputy CEO (Policy) and Director of the Legal Department.

Advertisement

“With Abu Tariq’s extensive experience, it will undoubtedly enable HASiL to achieve its vision of becoming the premier tax administrator in line with the aspiration to build a Malaysia Madani for the well-being of the people,” said HASiL in a statement today.

Abu Tariq will replace Datuk Seri Mohd Nizom Sairi, 61, whose contract term ended on December 16, after serving for 38 years at HASiL and contributing to the organisation’s excellence as a Hasilian.

One of his significant contributions was the introduction of the AES (awareness, education, and services) concept to strengthen service delivery at HASiL.

Advertisement

HASiL also achieved the highest direct tax collection in the country’s history in 2022, amounting to RM175.4 billion under Mohd Nizom’s leadership.

“HASiL expresses its highest appreciation to Mohd Nizom for his dedicated contributions during his service. HASiL also congratulates and applauds Abu Tariq on his appointment as the new CEO of HASiL,” the statement said. — Bernama