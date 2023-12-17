PONTIAN, Dec 17 — The Works Ministry (KKR) will ensure the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah is completed according to the set schedule, says Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak had been completed in the middle of this year, and could be opened anytime, while the project in Sabah was progressing relatively slowly due to some local and technical issues.

“For the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah, the tender process is expected to be settled in the first quarter of next year,” he told reporters after launching a new pineapple hybrid produced by the Malaysian Agricultural Research Development Institute (MARDI) today.

Ahmad, who is also Pontion MP, said the Works Ministry would also ensure that all development projects were expedited as expected by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

On Dec 7, Anwar Ibrahim said that there should be no more excuses for delays in projects for the people of Sabah, especially concerning water and electricity supply as well as the Pan Borneo Highway.

He said this needed to be emphasised as there were delayed development projects in the state, including the Ulu Padas Hydropower Dam here, which could provide much-needed power and water supply for the people if expedited. — Bernama